You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump slams protests, defends pandemic response as Tulsa crowd underwhelms

Sun, Jun 21, 2020 - 3:00 PM

file7b3ulj510ra19rxtb505.jpg
President Donald Trump, addressing a less-than-full arena for his first political rally in months, blasted anti-racism protests and defended his handling of the coronavirus on Saturday in a bid to reinvigorate his re-election campaign.
PHOTO: AFP

[TULSA] President Donald Trump, addressing a less-than-full arena for his first political rally in months, blasted anti-racism protests and defended his handling of the coronavirus on Saturday in a bid to reinvigorate his re-election campaign.

The president, who revels in large crowds and had predicted that his first rally in months would be epic, blamed the media for discouraging attendees and cited bad behaviour by demonstrators outside, but did not specifically acknowledge that many seats in the 19,000-seat BOK Center arena were empty.

Mr Trump sought to use the event to bring momentum back to his campaign after coming under fire for his responses to the coronavirus and to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police.

The smaller-than-expected crowd robbed him, at least for now, of the ability to highlight enthusiasm for his candidacy as an advantage over his expected Democratic challenger, former Vice-President Joe Biden, who has eschewed large campaign events.

Mr Trump has brushed aside criticism for his decision to hold his first rally since March 2 in Tulsa, the site of the country's bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence against Black Americans some 100 years ago.

SEE ALSO

US attorney who was investigating Trump's lawyer replaced in surprise move

The president, who has encouraged a militaristic response to the nationwide demonstrations while being accused of showing a lack of empathy for the plight of Black Americans, used his speech to take aim at some of the protesters.

"The unhinged left-wing mob is trying to vandalise our history, desecrate our monuments - our beautiful monuments - tear down our statues and punish, cancel and persecute anyone who does not conform to their demands for absolute and total control. We're not conforming," Mr Trump told cheering supporters.

Ahead of the Nov 3 election the Republican president is trailing in opinion polls to Mr Biden, who has hammered Mr Trump for his response to the protests and the pandemic.

Mr Trump defended his response to Covid-19, saying more testing had led to identifying more cases, seemingly to his chagrin.

"When you do testing to that extent, you're going to ... find more cases," he said. "So, I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.'" A White House official said he was "obviously kidding" with that remark.

Hours before the rally, Mr Trump's campaign announced six members of its advance team had tested positive for Covid-19. Only a handful of attendees wore masks inside the arena.

'MOSTLY A HOAX'

Oklahoma has reported a surge in new coronavirus cases in recent days, and the state's department of health warned that attendees face an increased risk of catching the virus.

"I'm not concerned about it. I think it's mostly a hoax," attendee Will Williams, 46, said of the coronavirus, questioning why Democrats were not more concerned about people who die from drug overdoses. Mr Williams did not wear a mask.

The president, unusually, suggested that his own speech to the partially empty arena was not his best.

"So far tonight, I'm average," Mr Trump said.

While Trump campaign officials said prior to the event that demand far outstripped the capacity of the venue, Mr Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence cancelled speeches to an expected "overflow" crowd after a few dozen supporters showed up to a space prepared for thousands. Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said protesters had "interfered with supporters" trying to enter the rally.

There were some shouting matches and scuffles outside the event between around 30 Black Lives Matter demonstrators and some Trump supporters waiting to enter. A Reuters reporter saw no sign any Trump supporters were prevented from entering the arena or overflow area.

Mr Trump warned that, unless he was re-elected, all Americans would endure the "chaos you're seeing in our Democratic-run cities".

"When you see those lunatics all over the streets, its damn nice to have arms," he said, vowing to protect Americans' rights to bear arms. "Our people are not nearly as violent, but if they ever were it would be a terrible, terrible day for the other side."

Tulsa Police reported one arrest of a woman wearing a T-shirt reading "I can't breathe" after she refused to leave a private event area.

"Overwhelmingly these encounters have been peaceful with everyone attempting to share their views," Tulsa Police wrote on Twitter.

A small group of armed civilian men were outside the arena during the rally. One of them told reporters they were there in case "antifa" protesters turned violent.

The country's racial divide remains a political vulnerability for Mr Trump. His "law and order" reaction to the protests triggered by Floyd's death has put him at odds with the views of most Americans.

After intense criticism, Mr Trump postponed the rally by a day so that it did not coincide with the anniversary of the June 19 commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

262 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community

Australian state extends state of emergency as coronavirus cases spike

Hong Kong unions, students fail to get support for strikes against security law

Japan PM Abe's support rebounds despite ex-justice minister's arrest

Singapore's actions in next five to 10 years will chart nation's course 'for decades to come': DPM Heng

218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 21, 2020 03:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Central banks cut US dollar offers in sign of market confidence

[LONDON] Major central banks in Europe and Asia will pare back their offers of dollars to lenders in a sign of...

Jun 21, 2020 03:25 PM
Government & Economy

262 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community

[SINGAPORE] There are 262 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 42,095.

Jun 21, 2020 03:18 PM
Technology

Amazon signals entry into alcohol delivery in India with nod in key state

[NEW DELHI] Amazon.com has secured clearance to deliver alcohol in India's eastern state of West Bengal, according...

Jun 21, 2020 03:10 PM
Energy & Commodities

Hedge funds cut bullish bets on US crude from near 2-year high

[NEW YORK] Hedge funds and money managers cut bullish wagers on US crude from the highest levels in nearly two years...

Jun 21, 2020 02:52 PM
Real Estate

Saudi property financing firm Amlak says sets price range for IPO

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabian real estate financing firm Amlak International has set the price range for its planned initial...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.