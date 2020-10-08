You are here

Trump speaks with fellow Covid-19 sufferer, Boris Johnson

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 8:26 AM

nz_trump_081052.jpg
US President Donald Trump, who was briefly hospitalised over the weekend with Covid-19, spoke on Wednesday by phone with British premier Boris Johnson, who went into intensive care with the virus earlier this year.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump, who was briefly hospitalised over the weekend with Covid-19, spoke on Wednesday by phone with British premier Boris Johnson, who went into intensive care with the virus earlier this year.

"Very thankful for his friendship and support as I recovered...

