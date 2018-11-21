You are here

Trump submits written responses to some of Mueller's questions

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 6:56 AM

US president Donald Trump's legal team submitted written responses Tuesday to some questions from special counsel Robert Mueller.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said the answers cover questions "regarding the Russia-related topics of the inquiry."

Mr Trump's lawyers have said they will only answer questions around whether Mr Trump colluded with Russia and his time during the campaign, not whether he obstructed justice by firing FBI director James Comey.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has said he fears the president could be accused of making false statements if his testimony contradicts Mr Comey's over whether he asked the former FBI chief to go easy on his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who had been fired.

"It has been our position from the outset that much of what has been asked raised serious constitutional issues and was beyond the scope of a legitimate inquiry," Mr Giuliani said in a statement Tuesday. "This remains our position today."

He added, "It is time to bring this inquiry to a conclusion."

Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Friday he had finished writing the answers and that he - and not his lawyers - wrote the responses and that it "didn't take very long to do them."

The written questions stop short of the wider-ranging, in-person interview Mr Mueller requested almost a year ago. It is unclear whether Mr Mueller will be satisfied with the written answers or will still seek to question the president in person.

BLOOMBERG

