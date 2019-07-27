You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump targets China in call for WTO to reform 'developing' country status

Sat, Jul 27, 2019 - 7:06 AM

nz_trump_270749.jpg
US President Donald Trump put pressure on the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday to change how it designates developing countries, singling out China for unfairly getting preferential treatment.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump put pressure on the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday to change how it designates developing countries, singling out China for unfairly getting preferential treatment.

Mr Trump, in a memo, directed the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to stop treating such countries as developing countries for the purpose of WTO membership if "substantial progress" toward reform had not been made within 90 days.

The WTO is one of many multi-lateral organisations that Mr Trump has criticised, but his wider beef is with China, with whom the United States has engaged in trade talks that have so far not resulted in an agreement.

"The WTO is BROKEN when the world's RICHEST countries claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment. NO more!!!" Mr Trump wrote in a tweet on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The memo provides more detail on Mr Trump's frequent complaints that many large emerging market countries such as China have been taking unfair advantage of their status as developing economies under WTO rules, which allow them to maintain higher tariffs and other trade barriers aimed at boosting domestic growth.

The US has been working with Japan and the European Union to formulate and try to push forward WTO rule changes aimed largely at China, to rein in government subsidies and other non-market trade practices. But altering WTO rules has been notoriously difficult since the body's creation in 1995, as all 164 member countries must agree on any changes.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who has long viewed WTO rules as unable to rein in China's trade practices, said he looked forward to implementing it.

"For far too long, wealthy countries have abused the WTO by exempting themselves from its rules through the use of special and differential treatment," Mr Lighthizer said in a statement. "This unfairness disadvantages Americans who play by the rules, undermines negotiations at the WTO, and creates an unlevel playing field."

In March, USTR said the United States would not allow itself to be held to a "straitjacket" of WTO obligations to which it never agreed.

If the Trump administration moves forward with steps outlined in the memo to stop treating certain countries as developing economies, it would likely be another move toward essentially ignoring some WTO rules.

The memo said nearly two-thirds of WTO member countries had been given access to special treatment by designating themselves developing countries, especially China.

"The United States has never accepted China's claim to developing-country status, and virtually every current economic indicator belies China's claim," it said, noting China's gross domestic product was the second largest in the world, behind only the United States.

"China and too many other countries have continued to style themselves as developing countries, allowing them to enjoy the benefits that come with that status and seek weaker commitments than those made by other WTO Members," it said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump hails strong US dollar, but doesn't rule out intervention

US Supreme Court lets Trump use disputed funds for border wall

Trump, Johnson eye 'substantial' trade deal in first call

Hong Kong braces for 'anti-triad' rally despite police ban

US, Guatemala sign controversial asylum deal

Singapore June factory output down 6.9%, less than expected

Editor's Choice

nz_factory_270719.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output down 6.9%, less than expected

nz_privatehome_260722.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices up 1.5% in Q2; 2019 could end in positive territory

nz_epicentre_260788.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre to dismiss uncontactable chairman, conduct investigative audit

Must Read

BT_20190727_OFC27NEW_3846890-1.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Brunch

Where's the good in that? A millenial unpicks that pithy but perilously imprecise phrase: Doing well by doing good

nz_factory_270719.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output down 6.9%, less than expected

nz_privatehome_260722.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices up 1.5% in Q2; 2019 could end in positive territory

BT_20190727_STMOM27_3846733.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Q2 unemployment up for Singaporeans amid 'subdued' hiring

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly