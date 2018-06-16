You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump targets tariffs on China goods, vows more if needed

Sat, Jun 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump's administration moved the US to the brink of a trade war with China, announcing tariffs on US$50 billion in Chinese imports that America's biggest trading partner has vowed to retaliate against.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Trump pledged additional tariffs if China follows through on the retaliation threats. The 25 per cent duties are a response to the US's so-called Section 301 investigation earlier this year that accused China of stealing US intellectual property in an effort to dominate the development of advanced technology.

"The US can no longer tolerate losing our technology and intellectual property through unfair economic practices," Mr Trump said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China, the world's No 2 behind the US, has pledged to retaliate on US exports including soya beans and pork. The US imported US$505 billion of goods from China last year and exported about US$130 billion, leaving a 2017 deficit of US$376 billion, according to government figures.

Mr Trump has frequently cited such an imbalance as the justification for a punitive trade policy towards China, Canada, Mexico, the European Union and other trading partners.

"These tariffs are essential to preventing further unfair transfers of American technology and intellectual property to China, which will protect American jobs," he said.

"In addition, they will serve as an initial step toward bringing balance to the trade relationship between the United States and China." BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20180616_LOH_3472228.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Life & Culture

How changes in diet can help Irritable Bowel Syndrome

BT_20180616_PAGE9_3472659.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Brunch

In high spirits

BT_20180616_VICUBE16_3472505.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Trust me, I'm your boss

BT_20180616_LLQTVAS158085_3472691.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Product line sales, IP licences the way forward for QT Vascular

Most Read

1 Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management
2 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
3 Former UOB personal banker jailed for cheating, forgery; clients lost S$500,000
4 All valid applicants for Astrea IV Class A-1 bond receive allocation
5 More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180616_PAGE9_3472659.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Brunch

In high spirits

BT_20180616_JQAI_3472589.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Startups

Singapore businesses not using AI either fear it or don't get it

BT_20180616_KREMERGE15_3472613.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Real Estate

Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11

Jun 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore and Rwanda to create more business opportunities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening