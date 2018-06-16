Trump targets tariffs on China goods, vows more if needed

Washington

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump's administration moved the US to the brink of a trade war with China, announcing tariffs on US$50 billion in Chinese imports that America's biggest trading partner has vowed to retaliate against.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Trump pledged additional tariffs if China follows through on the retaliation threats. The 25 per cent duties are a response to the US's so-called Section 301 investigation earlier this year that accused China of stealing US intellectual property in an effort to dominate the development of advanced technology.

"The US can no longer tolerate losing our technology and intellectual property through unfair economic practices," Mr Trump said.

China, the world's No 2 behind the US, has pledged to retaliate on US exports including soya beans and pork. The US imported US$505 billion of goods from China last year and exported about US$130 billion, leaving a 2017 deficit of US$376 billion, according to government figures.

Mr Trump has frequently cited such an imbalance as the justification for a punitive trade policy towards China, Canada, Mexico, the European Union and other trading partners.

"These tariffs are essential to preventing further unfair transfers of American technology and intellectual property to China, which will protect American jobs," he said.

"In addition, they will serve as an initial step toward bringing balance to the trade relationship between the United States and China." BLOOMBERG