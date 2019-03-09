You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump team has no plan to go to China for trade talks: official

Sat, Mar 09, 2019 - 8:58 AM

BP_ChinaUS_090319_57.jpg
Trump administration officials have not made any new plans to send a team to China for face-to-face trade talks although there is much work left to be done to reach a deal, White House trade adviser Clete Willems said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Trump administration officials have not made any new plans to send a team to China for face-to-face trade talks although there is much work left to be done to reach a deal, White House trade adviser Clete Willems said on Friday.

"We're talking to them (Chinese officials) every day, but no one's got any trip plans," Mr Willems told reporters on the sidelines of a Georgetown Law School event. When asked about the prospect for future face-to-face meetings, he said: "Maybe. But there are no plans right now."

The governments of the world's two largest economies have been locked in a tit-for-tat tariff battle for months as Washington presses Beijing to address long-standing concerns over Chinese practices and policies around industrial subsidies, technology transfers, market access and intellectual property rights.

Advances in talks drove the White House to indefinitely delay hikes in tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports that were set to kick in on March 2.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Willems said the two countries had made progress in talks but that there was still much more to be done. He declined to say whether Mr Trump would set a new tariff deadline should the talks stall.

Members of Congress and the business community have expressed concerns that Mr Trump is so eager for a deal ahead of presidential elections next year that he may accept an agreement that falls short of addressing key structural issues.

Mr Willems pushed back against such concerns, saying the notion that Mr Trump will settle for a "bad deal" is "totally inaccurate."

US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad told The Wall Street Journal on Friday that Washington and Beijing have yet to set a date for Mr Trump to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping - a sign that neither side sees a deal as imminent.

"Both sides agree that there has to be significant progress, meaning a feeling that they're very close before that happens,"Mr Branstad told the newspaper in Beijing. "We're not there yet. But we're closer than we've been for a very long time."

One complicating factor has been Mr Xi's plans to visit Europe after a meeting of the National People's Congress ends next week.

The Journal, citing people familiar with China's thinking, also reported that after Mr Trump's failed meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month, Beijing officials won't commit to a summit until they are sure of a deal.

Chinese officials were surprised Mr Trump walked away from denuclearization talks with Kim and do not want the same thing to happen to Mr Xi, the newspaper said. For the Chinese, any summit would basically be a signing ceremony, it said.

Larry Kudlow, the top White House economic adviser, gave Fox Business Network an optimistic view of the progress so far.

"It is historic, it is written down, it was agreed to by the Chinese who were here two weeks ago, but it has to pass through the political filter of President Xi and the politburo," Kudlow said. "Perhaps a meeting of the leaders later this month or in April. Perhaps."

Mr Kudlow said the emerging deal would provide "an end to the theft of intellectual property" through forced technology transfers and hacking of computer networks.

"We will get substantially lower tariffs, or maybe an end to tariffs on cars, commodities, agriculture, industrial supplies. We will get an enforcement procedure," he said.

"If the deal doesn't work for the United States, and our long-term interests, whether it's technology, IP, theft, enforcement, commodities, tariffs ... then it's not our deal."

AFP

Government & Economy

EU's Tajani says Brexit date can be delayed few weeks at most: Report

Romanian government moves forward with sovereign wealth fund plan, despite critics

China's Belt and Road plan could be good for Italy: Italian PM

Spain marks International Women's Day with strike, mass protests

EU makes counter-offer as Brexit pressure rises

Trump won't sign China trade pact unless it's 'great'

Editor's Choice

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

Most Read

1 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
2 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
3 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
4 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b
5 Restrictions on use of CPF to buy older HDB flats to be relaxed by May

Must Read

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

BP_CBDWomen_090319_5.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Women's share among Singapore senior management hits new peak, but proportion in top job still dismal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening