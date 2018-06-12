You are here

TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT

Trump thanks PM Lee for Singapore's hospitality

US leader accepts invitation from President Halimah Yacob to make State visit to Singapore in November
Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20180612_UWTRUMP12B5IO_3467952.jpg
Above: US President Donald Trump with PM Lee Hsien Loong after Mr Trump's visit to the Istana. Over lobster bisque and beef tenderloin, he expressed his gratitude to PM Lee for Singapore's efforts to host the summit.
PHOTO: AFP/ MCI

BT_20180612_UWTRUMP12B5IO_3467952.jpg
Above: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Gardens By The Bay with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Education Minister Ong Ye Kung.
PHOTO: VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN'S FACEBOOK PAGE

Singapore

TWO of the world's most recognisable leaders - US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - are in Singapore to meet each other for the very first time on Tuesday, and they spent the eve of their historic summit largely out of the public eye.

