Trump to be first foreign leader to meet Japan's new emperor

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 10:06 AM

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will be the first foreign state guests to visit Japan and meet with Crown Prince Naruhito after his elevation to emperor, the White House said Thursday.

Mr Trump will travel to Japan from May 25 to 28 "as the country's first state guests following the enthronement of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito on May 1, 2019," Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Mr Trump will also hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in addition to a visit by Mr Abe to Washington on April 26-27, Ms Sanders said.

