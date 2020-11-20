Trump to take part in virtual Apec summit on Friday: US official

Donald Trump will take part on Friday in the virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, a senior US official said, as the US president continues to reject the results of this month's election.

"President Trump will participate in tomorrow's virtual Apec Summit," the official told AFP.

The APEC forum, held online this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, brings together 21 Pacific Rim countries, accounting for about 60 per cent of global GDP.

