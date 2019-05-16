Trump to visit South Korea in June for talks on North Korea: White House

President Donald Trump will visit South Korea in June to meet with his counterpart Moon Jae In over their efforts to persuade North Korea to scrap its nuclear weapons arsenal, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Trump and President Moon will continue their close coordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearisation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the White House said in a statement, using North Korea's official name.

AFP