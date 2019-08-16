You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump touts 'fantastic and big' trade deal with post-Brexit Britain

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 7:12 AM

BP_Trump_160819_27.jpg
President Donald Trump on Thursday again signalled his desire for close trading ties with Britain once it leaves the European Union, saying a "fantastic" deal was in the works.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MORRISTOWN] President Donald Trump on Thursday again signalled his desire for close trading ties with Britain once it leaves the European Union, saying a "fantastic" deal was in the works.

"I think we'll have a fantastic and big trade deal with the UK. We should do much more business than we're doing," Mr Trump told reporters, repeating his personal support for fellow right-leaning Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is leading the Brexit process.

Mr Trump will meet the new British leader at the G7 in Biarritz, France, later this month, but they have already talked numerous times by phone, the White House says.

Mr Trump said the most recent occasion was just Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Once Britain leaves the European Union, a giant trading bloc, it will have to strike bilateral deals on free trade with separate countries. Pro-Brexit leaders are relying heavily on the traditionally close relationship with the United States, and Mr Trump has sought to raise expectations.

Critics of Brexit caution that Mr Trump's aggressive trade negotiating posture has seen him take on China and allies such as Canada or the European Union alike, with hardball tactics including sweeping tariffs on imports, to force better conditions for US products.

On Monday, Mr Trump's hawkish foreign policy advisor John Bolton said in London that he wanted to see trade talks "move very quickly" after Brexit.

The White House is also hoping to bind London closer on foreign policy as it takes on other European powerhouses, especially France and Germany, over Iran and other areas where trans-Atlantic alliances have frayed since Mr Trump came to office.

AFP

Government & Economy

North Korea rejects South Korea Moon's dialogue pledge, says it will never have talks

Argentine peso halts slide, closes up more than 4%

Norway stops Amazon fund contribution in dispute with Brazil

US Fed's Bullard says only 'sustained' bond inversion would be bearish signal

Trump says trade war with China will be fairly short

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

Editor's Choice

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

BP_SGX_160819_7.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

YZJ dives a further 17% after trading resumes

Must Read

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

BP_Piermont Grand_160819_5.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Real Estate

New launches, affordability help property buck economic gloom

BT_20190816_LLSRBF161DNR_3864015.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms can be go-to partners for infrastructure projects

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly