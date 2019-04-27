You are here

Trump touts Japan trade talks, eyes sumo wrestling match

Sat, Apr 27, 2019 - 6:55 AM

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday he may watch Japan's traditional sumo wrestling when he visits Tokyo at the end of May.
"We will also be going perhaps to a sumo wrestling match," he said in the White House where he hosted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"We are going to give the trophy to the winner of the championship," he said.

Mr Trump will become the first foreign leader to greet the new emperor of Japan, Naruhito, when he travels to the close US ally on May 25 to 28.

Mr Trump also told reporters that talks with Japan on a trade deal to remove tariffs on key products were "moving along very nicely."

"I think it can go very quickly," he said.

