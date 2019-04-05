You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump tweet trolls Biden's apology on touching

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 8:10 AM

BP_Trump_050419_23.jpg
President Donald Trump on Thursday deployed his trademark blend of crude humour and Twitter to mock potential election rival Joe Biden's apology for having touched women without permission.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Thursday deployed his trademark blend of crude humour and Twitter to mock potential election rival Joe Biden's apology for having touched women without permission.

Mr Biden, an undeclared frontrunner for the Democratic nomination to take on Mr Trump in 2020, had earlier tweeted a short video earlier in which he promised to respect "personal space" more in the future.

Mr Trump responded by posting a doctored version of the video in which a fake image of Mr Biden creeps up behind the actual Biden and puts his hands on his shoulders.

"WELCOME BACK JOE!" Mr Trump writes above the video.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The joking tweet is in keeping with Mr Trump's long history of mocking opponents with sexual innuendo, schoolyard-style nicknames, and torrents of tweets.

In September 2017, he retweeted a video splicing footage of him hitting a golf ball and former 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton falling over, so that it seemed she had been knocked down by his ball.

Mr Biden, 76, defended himself over instances where he kissed women on the head or put hands on them, suggesting he was merely affectionate and politics is about "making connections."

But in the video he said he would be "more mindful about respecting personal space in the future."

Mr Biden has not declared officially but polls show the former vice-president under Barack Obama and longtime senator would be a strong challenger to Mr Trump.

Mr Trump faces a litany of far more serious allegations about his behavior around women, including multiple affairs, and claims of rape, groping and harassment that he has dismissed.

Just before the 2016 election a decade-old recording was released in which Mr Trump could be heard boasting about "grabbing" women's genitals.

Mr Trump said that he was "not proud" of his words but that they were just "locker room talk."

AFP

Government & Economy

Unerring Brexit forecaster is now as confused as rest as us

Australia announces disability inquiry as election looms

Trump retreats from Mexico border closing, threatens car tariffs instead

Facebook vows to block foreign ad-buying during Australia's election

By spying on Huawei, US found evidence against the Chinese firm

US income inequality a 'national emergency': billionaire Ray Dalio

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

BP_SingPost _050419_13.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow
4 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
5 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

lwx_mak_050419_2.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

16 warning signs of a company in trouble - a guide for retail investors

lwx_koh_050419_4.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Technology

Singapore 'ideal' for EU firms to enter S-E Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening