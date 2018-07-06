You are here

Trump unleashes trade war with latest tariffs on China

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 12:13 PM

Punishing US tariffs on Chinese imports took effect at 12.01am Friday (0400 GMT), marking the start of President Donald Trump's trade war with China, despite the concerns of businesses and investors.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Punishing US tariffs on Chinese imports took effect at 12.01am Friday (0400 GMT), marking the start of President Donald Trump's trade war with China, despite the concerns of businesses and investors.

Beijing was expected to retaliate dollar-for-dollar with its own tariffs, after Mr Trump imposed 25 per cent duties on about US$34 billion in Chinese machinery, electronics and high-tech equipment, including autos, computer hard drives and LEDs.

