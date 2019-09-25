You are here

Trump warns China over trade and Hong Kong

Wed, Sep 25, 2019 - 12:14 AM

The US president told the UN General Assembly that his administration was "carefully monitoring" the way China handles the crisis in Hong Kong.
REUTERS

[UNITED NATIONS] US President Donald Trump put China on notice at the United Nations Tuesday, declaring that the time of trade "abuses" by Beijing was "over" and calling on the country to protect Hong Kong's "democratic ways of life."

"For years, these (trade) abuses were tolerated, ignored, or even encouraged," he told the UN General Assembly, arguing that "globalism" had caused world leaders to ignore their own national interests.

"But as far as America is concerned, those days are over," he said.

The US president added that his administration was "carefully monitoring" the way China handles the crisis in Hong Kong.

"The world fully expects that the Chinese government will honor its binding treaty... (and) protect Hong Kong's freedom and legal system and democratic ways of life"

AFP

sentifi.com

