You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump warns Iran sanctions will 'soon be increased substantially'

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 12:16 AM

file764savl905c1g41g4n7u.jpg
President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that sanctions against Iran would soon be "increased substantially" after Teheran said it had exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that sanctions against Iran would soon be "increased substantially" after Teheran said it had exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington.

"Iran has long been secretly 'enriching,' in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration," Mr Trump said on Twitter.

"Remember, that deal was to expire in a short number of years. Sanctions will soon be increased, substantially!"

Former secretary of state Kerry spearheaded the diplomacy that led to the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The deal promised sanctions relief, economic benefits and an end to international isolation in return for stringent curbs on the Islamic republic's nuclear programme.

But Teheran says it has lost patience with perceived inaction by European countries more than a year after Mr Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement, reimposing stinging sanctions.

Teheran announced on Monday it had surpassed 4.5 per cent uranium enrichment - above the 3.67 per cent limit under the accord - though still far below the 90 per cent necessary for military purposes.

President Hassan Rouhani said in May that Iran would roll back its commitments under the deal in stages every 60 days in an effort to force the other parties to deliver on their side of the bargain.

As tensions rose, the United States dispatched a naval carrier, bombers and extra troops to the region to counter perceived threats from Iran.

Mr Trump said last month he had called off a retaliatory military strike against Iran at the last minute after the Islamic republic shot down a US drone that it said had crossed into its airspace, a claim denied by Washington.

AFP

Government & Economy

Greek PM to submit tax cut plan to parliament in coming weeks

China sees economic growth continuing in range of 6-6.5%

US May wholesale inventories unrevised; sales edge up

Fed's Powell says trade, global growth concerns continue to weigh on US economy

Thai king endorses new Cabinet weeks after disputed election

New EU chief nominee hopes Britain will ditch Brexit

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

file765kyd3bfnlxze5tm0j.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

doc765ptuxybfr1exfxwkzh_doc70yrbuqbtvagqqizl2b.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Iswaran calls on SMEs in domestic sector to get help going digital

nwy_condo_090719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip in June, HDB rents edge up: SRX flash data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly