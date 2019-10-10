You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump will meet with Chinese vice premier at White House on Friday

Thu, Oct 10, 2019 - 10:34 PM

doc77h3elzhykmw4dqznok_doc77ghs5hl9rdboy3vjzk.jpg
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Friday, the second of two-days of high-level US China trade talks aimed at averting scheduled increases in US tariffs on Chinese goods.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Friday, the second of two-days of high-level US China trade talks aimed at averting scheduled increases in US tariffs on Chinese goods.

"Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal, but do I? I meet with the Vice Premier tomorrow at The White House," Mr Trump said on Twitter. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

China willing to reach agreement with US - Vice Premier Liu He

EU ministers agree euro zone budget short of original ambitions

US consumer inflation muted; labour market tightening

MEPs vote down Macron's European Commission candidate

Number of China's ultra-wealthy dwindles in 2019

Indonesia minister has surgery after attack by suspected Islamist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly