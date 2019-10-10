Trump will meet with Chinese vice premier at White House on Friday

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Friday, the second of two-days of high-level US China trade talks aimed at averting scheduled increases in US tariffs on Chinese goods.

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Friday, the second of two-days of high-level US China trade talks aimed at averting scheduled increases in US tariffs on Chinese goods.

"Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal, but do I? I meet with the Vice Premier tomorrow at The White House," Mr Trump said on Twitter.

REUTERS