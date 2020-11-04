You are here

Trump wins Indiana, Kentucky, Biden takes Vermont, Virginia: US media

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 8:52 AM

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park on Nov 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States and a long night of waiting for results ahead.

The first results are trickling in, with US media projecting wins for the Republican incumbent so far in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia - all states he won in 2016. Mr Biden has captured Vermont and Virginia.

So far, that gives Mr Trump 24 electoral votes to 16 for Mr Biden. The magic number is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the networks' projections.

TRUMP (24): Indiana (11) Kentucky (8) West Virginia (5).

BIDEN (16): Vermont (3) Virginia (13).

