Trump's chief of staff infected by coronavirus

Sat, Nov 07, 2020 - 12:47 PM

President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has told associates he has coronavirus, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to the outbreaks connected to the White House.
It wasn't immediately clear when Mr Meadows learned that he had contracted the...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for