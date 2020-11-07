Trump's chief of staff infected by coronavirus

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has told associates he has coronavirus, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to the outbreaks connected to the White House.
It wasn't immediately clear when Mr Meadows learned that he had contracted the...
