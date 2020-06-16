You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump's niece to publish book with 'harrowing' revelations: report

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

A NIECE of President Donald Trump will divulge a series of "harrowing and salacious" stories about him in an upcoming book, according to a published report. It would be the first time that the president could be forced to grapple with damaging revelations by a member of his own family.

The niece, Mary Trump, will release the book, Too Much And Never Enough, on Aug 11, less than three weeks before Mr Trump accepts the Republican nomination for a second term, The Daily Beast reported on Sunday.

The report said that in the book, Ms Trump, 55, will say she was a primary source for The New York Times' coverage of Trump's finances and provided the newspaper with confidential tax documents. A spokeswoman for The Times declined to comment on Sunday.

Three journalists from The Times received the Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting last year for their work providing an unprecedented look at the Trump family's finances and contradicting Trump's image of a self-made billionaire.

SEE ALSO

The Republican Party is now the Trump Party

Ms Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr, the president's older brother, who died in 1981. She has mostly kept out of the public eye, except for a family feud over the will of the Trump family patriarch, Fred Trump Sr, who died in 1999.

Several former White House aides and Trump administration members have written books that have been problematic for the president.

One of the most glaring examples is a memoir written by Mr Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, which Mr Trump has sought to prevent from being published.

The book's release has been fraught with disputes over what the Trump administration contends is classified information.

The White House is expected to give Bolton a redacted version of his manuscript by June 19, which would be four days before the book's current publication date. NYTIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Businesses warned of rough road ahead despite Phase Two

Businesses scramble to meet earlier reopening date

Q1 total employment dives a record 25,600, Q2 likely to be worse

Testing for all entering Singapore; more long-term pass holders can return

Phase 3 businesses resigned to waiting their turn to reopen

Private-sector economists see 5.8% GDP fall in 2020

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 16, 2020 12:15 AM
Life & Culture

Bollywood stars attend Rajput's funeral as death sparks mental health debate

[MUMBAI] Bollywood stars joined family members for the funeral Monday of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death...

Jun 15, 2020 11:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Fed launches long-awaited lending programme

[NEW YORK] The Federal Reserve said on Monday it had opened registration for lenders interested in participating in...

Jun 15, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

EU imposes tariffs on Chinese makers of glass fibre fabric in China and Egypt

[BRUSSELS] The European Union imposed tariffs on Chinese producers of glass fibre fabric in China and Egypt after...

Jun 15, 2020 11:24 PM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson sees Brexit deal in July if talks momentum builds

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the outstanding disagreements between Britain and the...

Jun 15, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

US Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protection

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.