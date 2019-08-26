You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump's only regret on China is 'not raising tariffs higher'

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Biarritz, France

US President Donald Trump on Sunday rowed back from a suggestion made just hours earlier that he regrets his trade war with China, saying instead he's only sorry not to have raised tariffs even higher.

Mr Trump's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told reporters at the G-7 summit in the French resort of Biarritz that the president's earlier comments had been misunderstood.

"The president was asked if he had 'any second thought on escalating the trade war with China'. His answer has been greatly misinterpreted," she said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"President Trump responded in the affirmative - because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher."

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Trump appeared to signal he might be considering a softening of his position in the trade war, which has seen Washington impose steep levies on all Chinese imports - and China responding with billions of dollars of tariffs of its own.

"I have second thoughts about everything," he said.

He also said he would hold off for now on declaring a national emergency which would allow him to invoke an obscure law that he says gives him the power to order US companies out of China.

"I have the right to, if I want. I could declare a national emergency," he said. "I have no plan right now."

Mr Trump first brandished the possibility of the drastic measure on Friday, when he tweeted that American companies "are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China". AFP

Government & Economy

Little to save US stocks from continuing slide

Vietnam to see strong growth in 2019, unlikely to face US tariffs: reports

Fed says it's trade, not rates, that's undermining the US economy

Australia to block Internet domains hosting extremist content during terror attacks

Trump offers UK PM a 'very big' trade deal for post-Brexit Britain

Trump dampens Macron optimism on Iran talks

Editor's Choice

Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

Aug 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

Aug 26, 2019
ASEAN Business

Vietnam to see strong growth in 2019, unlikely to face US tariffs: reports

Must Read

Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

For Singapore firms, home is the right place to list

Aug 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Little to save US stocks from continuing slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly