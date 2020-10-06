Trump's press secretary tests positive for Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Monday she has tested positive for Covid-19, three days after President Donald Trump was hospitalised with the disease.
"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for...
