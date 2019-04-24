You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump's son-in-law calls probe worse than Russian meddling

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 6:55 AM

BP_Jared Kushner_240419_11.jpg
Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, said Tuesday that Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election interference was worse than anything done by Moscow, which he dismissed as "a couple of Facebook ads."
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, said Tuesday that Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election interference was worse than anything done by Moscow, which he dismissed as "a couple of Facebook ads."

In a rare public speaking appearance, Mr Kushner dismissed Russia's impact during the 2016 election, saying that credit for the victory lay with the Trump campaign.

"You look at what Russia did - you know, buying some Facebook ads to try and sow dissent and do it. It's a terrible thing," Mr Kushner told a forum in New York of Time magazine.

"But I think the investigations and all of the speculation that's happened for the last two years has had a much harsher impact on our democracy than a couple of Facebook ads," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Mueller's 400-plus-page report - released to the public last week after the probe haunted Mr Trump since the start of his presidency - confirmed that Russian operatives tried to help Mr Trump defeat his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, including by hacking into email accounts.

The probe found that Mr Trump's campaign took advantage of the impact on Mrs Clinton but did not deliberately reach out to collude with the Russians.

Several Democrats, notably presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren, have called for Mr Trump to be impeached for welcoming a hostile power's help and for allegedly obstructing the investigation after the election.

But Mr Kushner said that he had fully cooperated with Mr Mueller's probe, which found that he had passed along a proposal from Kremlin-linked figures after the election on how to reconcile with Russia.

Mr Trump during the campaign publicly hailed the site WikiLeaks for releasing hacked emails related to Mrs Clinton, but more recently has said he knew nothing about it.

"In the campaign, we didn't know that Russia was doing what they were doing," Mr Kushner said.

Mr Trump was apparently pleased by his son-in-law's answers, tweeting that he had a "great interview" with Time.

AFP

Government & Economy

Islamic State group claims Sri Lanka suicide bombings

Brazil court votes to reduce ex-president Lula's sentence

Egyptians overwhelmingly approve changes extending Sisi's rule

US charges Chinese engineer with stealing GE technology

Heng Swee Keat to be sole DPM from May 1

Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks

Editor's Choice

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_hwee_240419_8.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

BT_20190424_LMXKEP24_3761903.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Group will 'hunt as a pack' for profit pools that might otherwise be hard to tap

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_Heng Swee Keat _240419_6.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat to be sole DPM from May 1

lwx_oil _240419_7.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices to stay hot as upside factors pile on

lwx_hwee_240419_8.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening