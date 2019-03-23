You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump's son-in-law Kushner cooperating with US House probe: source

Sat, Mar 23, 2019 - 10:40 AM

lwx_Jared Kushner_230319_81.jpg
President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is cooperating with a wide-ranging probe by the US House Judiciary Committee into Trump and possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power, a person knowledgeable about the matter said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is cooperating with a wide-ranging probe by the US House Judiciary Committee into Trump and possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power, a person knowledgeable about the matter said on Friday.

Just hours earlier, a lawyer for Trump adviser Roger Stone said in a letter seen by Reuters that Stone was not cooperating with the same committee and cited his right to avoid self-incrimination under the Fifth Amendment of the US Constitution.

The contrasting responses to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler's probe targeting 81 individuals and groups came on the same day the Justice Department announced the completion of a report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Mr Trump and Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

As a cloud of legal risk darkened over Mr Trump, he was spending the weekend at his private club Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Kushner submitted documents to Mr Nadler's panel on Thursday in response to a wave of document requests sent by the committee on March 4, the knowledgeable person said.

Mr Kushner's attorney Abbe Lowell, who received the committee's document request, was not immediately available for comment.

Democrats in the House of Representatives have launched numerous inquiries into Mr Trump, his presidency, his family and his business interests. The Mueller investigation has been focused on the election and whether Mr Trump's campaign colluded with Moscow in its effort to sway US voters in Mr Trump's favour.

Although Mr Mueller's report is finished, its contents were not yet known late on Friday. Details were expected soon.

Russia has denied US intelligence agencies' findings that the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 campaign. Mr Trump has denied any collusion and dismissed Mr Mueller's probe as a "witch hunt".

Among the Judiciary Committee's aims are determining if Mr Trump obstructed justice by ousting perceived enemies at the Justice Department and abused his power by possibly offering pardons or tampering with witnesses.

It was not clear how much material Mr Kushner provided to the committee. But investigators sought documents from him on more than two dozen topics. Those topics ranged from a June 9, 2016, Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have damaging information about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to any Trump transition team contacts with Russia.

Stone's lawyer Grant Smith said in the letter to Mr Nadler that Mr Stone faces federal criminal charges and that it "is not in Mr Stone's best interest" to participate in any other proceedings.

Stone was arrested in January and charged with lying to Congress about the 2016 Trump campaign's efforts to use stolen emails to undercut Mrs Clinton. Stone declared himself innocent hours after a team of FBI agents raided his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Mr Smith called Mr Nadler's demand for documents a "fishing expedition request". Stone, who is under a gag order from the judge hearing his criminal case, had no comment.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Junta chief croons, ousted PM says "we will win" in Thai election battle

Muslims return to Christchurch mosque as NZ works to move on

UK's Theresa May hints she might not bring Brexit deal back for third parliament vote next week

Trump taps a strident Powell critic for spot on Fed board

Fed nominee Moore calls December's rate hike a 'substantial mistake'

US should stay engaged in South-east Asia: Chan Chun Sing

Editor's Choice

BT_20190323_SPTELEMED20GBM4_3732276.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Garage

Telemedicine startups confront limits of diagnosis over video

lwx_Challenger_230319_5.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low

BT_20190323_VTSEMB23_3732162.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp to supply solar power to YCH's warehouses in Asia

Most Read

1 PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal
2 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?
3 PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal
4 Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans
5 Penny scandal: Brokers lost S$350m; ex-IPCO exec to serve 3 years in prison

Must Read

BT_20190323_BTCOVER23_3732289-1.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Brunch

The Hyflux story so far

BT_20190323_SPTELEMED20GBM4_3732276.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Garage

Telemedicine startups confront limits of diagnosis over video

lwx_Challenger_230319_5.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low

BT_20190323_KRTENDER23_3732490.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Real Estate

Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening