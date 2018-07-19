Turkey's two-year state of emergency ends: state media

Turkey's state of emergency, imposed after the failed 2016 coup, came to an end on Thursday after two years in force that saw tens of thousands arrested and dismissed from their jobs.

[ISTANBUL] Turkey's state of emergency, imposed after the failed 2016 coup, came to an end on Thursday after two years in force that saw tens of thousands arrested and dismissed from their jobs.

The emergency, declared by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 20, 2016, five days after the botched putsch, came to an end at 1.00am on Thursday (2200 GMT Wednesday) after the government opted for it not to be extended again after seven three month renewals.

AFP