You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Turkey's two-year state of emergency ends: state media

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 6:40 AM

turkey-d042e0fc-8a72-11e8-a345-a1bf7847b375.jpg
Turkey's state of emergency, imposed after the failed 2016 coup, came to an end on Thursday after two years in force that saw tens of thousands arrested and dismissed from their jobs.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[ISTANBUL] Turkey's state of emergency, imposed after the failed 2016 coup, came to an end on Thursday after two years in force that saw tens of thousands arrested and dismissed from their jobs.

The emergency, declared by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 20, 2016, five days after the botched putsch, came to an end at 1.00am on Thursday (2200 GMT Wednesday) after the government opted for it not to be extended again after seven three month renewals.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Tariffs worry US manufacturers nationwide, raise prices: Federal Reserve

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Programme launched to lift Singapore food manufacturing skills

Tame UK inflation knocks BOE rate hike expectations

US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war, says IMF chief

Modi to face no-confidence vote as opposition ramps up pressure

Editor's Choice

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
2 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
3 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
4 UK house prices fall as London decline intensifies
5 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TOURISM-081429.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

2017 a bumper year for insurance par fund returns

BT_20180719_SCA19_3505223.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leading corporate lights crowned

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening