You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Turkish hackers target Greek government websites, stock exchange

Sat, Jan 18, 2020 - 11:23 AM

rk_hacker_180120.jpg
Turkish hackers claimed Friday to have hijacked for more than 90 minutes the official websites of the Greek parliament, the foreign affairs and economy ministries, as well as the country's stock exchange.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[ATHENS] Turkish hackers claimed Friday to have hijacked for more than 90 minutes the official websites of the Greek parliament, the foreign affairs and economy ministries, as well as the country's stock exchange.

On their Facebook page, the hackers group, Anka Neferler Tim, justified their action by saying that "Greece is threatening Turkey in the Aegean Sea and in the eastern Mediterranean. And now it's threatening the conference on Libya".

The hacking came as Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar held talks in Athens, two days ahead of a peace conference in Berlin, which he and the head of Tripoli's UN-recognised government, Fayez al-Sarraj, are expected to attend.

Ankara is providing military support for the government of Sarraj and has announced it is sending troops to Libya to help push back attacks by Haftar's forces.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Greek government has not been invited to the conference in Berlin, which is aimed at kickstarting a peace process in Libya under the aegis of the United Nations.

SEE ALSO

Russia begins TurkStream gas flows to Greece, North Macedonia

But two days before the conference, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Mr Haftar, whom he urged to "maintain the constructive stance in Berlin".

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump, EU chief to meet in Davos as US tariffs loom over digital tax: sources

Trump warns Iran's supreme leader to be 'careful with his words'

IMF chief says interactions with Argentina 'very constructive' so far

US ex-congressman jailed 2 years for insider trading

China targets German carmakers' primacy amid Huawei fight

Exporters close the book on a sorry 2019

BREAKING

Jan 18, 2020 11:40 AM
Life & Culture

'Hundreds' likely affected by Chinese virus: researchers

[LONDON] The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely...

Jan 18, 2020 11:27 AM
Transport

Toyota shifts Tacoma pickup assembly from US to Mexico

[WEST NEW YORK] Toyota on Friday said it was moving assembly operations for its popular Tacoma pickups from the...

Jan 18, 2020 10:47 AM
Life & Culture

US dumps huge amounts of sand on Miami Beach to tackle climate change erosion

[UNITED STATES] Dozens of trucks have started dumping hundreds of thousands of tons of sand on Miami Beach as part...

Jan 18, 2020 10:39 AM
Government & Economy

Trump, EU chief to meet in Davos as US tariffs loom over digital tax: sources

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump is expected to meet with EU leader Ursula von der Leyen in Davos, Switzerland, next week,...

Jan 18, 2020 09:48 AM
Government & Economy

Trump warns Iran's supreme leader to be 'careful with his words'

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to be "very...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly