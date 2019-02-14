Tusk says EU still waiting on 'realistic' Brexit offer

[BRUSSELS] The European Union is "still waiting for concrete, realistic proposals from London" on how to break the impasse over Britain's looming exit, EU President Donald Tusk said Wednesday.

"No news is not always good news," Mr Tusk said on Twitter after meeting in Brussels with chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier.

Britain is set to leave the 28-member European Union on March 29, but the terms of the divorce remain uncertain after a deal struck with Prime Minister Theresa May was roundly rejected by British lawmakers last month.

Mrs May told parliament Tuesday that she needs more time to talk about modifications to the rejected deal with EU officials, who have said they are not prepared to reopen negotiations.

Last week, Mr Tusk raised hackles in London when he said: "I've been wondering what that special place in Hell looks like, for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely."

AFP