You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Twitter shifts US presidential accounts to Biden team

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 7:08 AM

nz_twitter_200133.jpg
As US President Joe Biden took office on Wednesday, Twitter handed him the reins of an official @POTUS account as part of the transfer of power.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] As US President Joe Biden took office on Wednesday, Twitter handed him the reins of an official @POTUS account as part of the transfer of power.

The one-to-many messaging service gave Mr Biden's team control of all the official White House accounts, and activated a new @SecondGentleman handle for the husband of the country's first female vice-president Kamala Harris.

Accounts for the White House, President, Vice-President, First Lady and White House Press Secretary "have now inherited their new institutional usernames," according to Twitter.

Tweets posted at the accounts prior to Mr Biden being sworn in as the 46th US president will be archived, and the accounts will not automatically retain followers who signed on during the Trump administration.

Outgoing president Donald Trump was an obsessive Twitter user from his personal account - which was banned by the platform over his incitements to violence - while also using the official accounts associated with the presidency.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face," Mr Biden said in a tweet at @POTUS.

"That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families."

A message tweeted from the @VP account, Ms Harris tweeted "Ready to serve" from her @VP account.

In his @SecondGentleman profile, Douglas Emhoff described himself as a proud husband.

Mr Biden's team also inherited the official @WhiteHouse, @PressSec, and @FLOTUS accounts.

After the unprecedented violence in the seat of Congress, Mr Trump was banned for inciting the rioters - on platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Google-owned YouTube and Snapchat.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 07:06 AM
Life & Culture

Catnip leaves kitties feline groovy, wards off mosquitoes: study

[WASHINGTON] Catnip is known to hold a special place in the hearts of felines, who often respond by rubbing their...

Jan 21, 2021 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Canada extends international traveller ban

[OTTAWA] Canada on Wednesday announced a one-month extension of a ban on non-essential international travel into the...

Jan 21, 2021 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

China sanctions Pompeo, Trump officials for violating 'sovereignty'

[BEIJING] China said Wednesday it was sanctioning more than two dozen members and ex-officials in former president...

Jan 21, 2021 07:00 AM
Energy & Commodities

Israel and UAE agree renewable energy deal

[JERUSALEM] Israeli and Emirati companies have signed an inaugural agreement on renewable energy, officials said on...

Jan 21, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Amazon offers to help with Covid-19 vaccine effort

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tech colossus Amazon on Wednesday offered to put its vast operation to work helping President Joe...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hong Kong and Singapore's Changi lose status as Asia's busiest airports

World's rich fled Alibaba after monopoly probe: Citi

HSBC, Maybank's insurance venture among bidders for AXA Singapore: sources

Hong Kong bank staff arrested in US$810m laundering probe

GK Goh weighs US$300m Boardroom sale

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for