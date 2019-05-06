You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Two dead, one missing as freak weather hits Italy, France

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 6:33 AM

[ROME] Two people died and another person went missing on Sunday as high winds and heavy rain pummelled Italy and neighbouring France.

In Sicily, an unexpected gust of wind killed a 65-year-old German kitesurfer on the Islands of the Stagnone nature reserve, smashing him against a parked car as he tried to go into the sea, Italian media reported.

He was not wearing a buoyancy device or helmet despite the authorities recently making them mandatory for kitesurfers.

A Romanian man was missing in the waters of the canal between Mincio and Pozzolo in northern Italy after he and four of his countrymen ended up in the water during a fishing trip.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The anglers' car rolled into the water early on Sunday morning after they sought shelter from the bad weather and fell asleep reportedly without the handbrake on.

Emergency services scoured the waters in boats despite heavy rain after all but one of the men was rescued.

In France meanwhile, a German tourist in her sixties was swept away by waves on the island of Corsica as violent Mistral winds battered the region with record speeds of up to 138 kmh, officials said.

Up to 30cm of snow fell in the Dolomite mountains of northeastern Italy, with temperatures plunging to unseasonal levels.

Anything above 700m was blanketed in white, and the avalanche warning level was raised to three out of five.

Three French mountaineers were rescued from Monte Rosa in the Alps at around 4,000m altitude as temperatures fell as low as -15 deg C, Italian media reported.

Wind and rain further south also destroyed vineyards and greenhouses and flooded fields in the northern regions of Lombardy and Emilia Romagna, farmers' union Coldiretti said.

It estimated the loss of young fruit at a sensitive time of year at millions of euros.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump ups pressure on China ahead of last ditch trade talks

North Korea tested rocket launchers and 'tactical guided weapons'

Brexit deal prospects in doubt in 'bad faith' spat

Trump to hike tariffs on US$200b of Chinese goods

Theresa May presses Labour to reach Brexit deal, but leaks jeopardise talks

China agrees to restructure debt owed by Republic of Congo

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore
4 UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth
5 Hyflux says it could get S$400m from UAE utility group Utico

Must Read

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BP_CBD_060519_3.jpg
May 6, 2019
ASEAN Business

South-east Asia a rising star for cross-border deals: poll

BT_20190506_LTAMBER6_3772949.jpg
May 6, 2019
Real Estate

Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening