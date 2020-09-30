Two key thrusts to help HR professionals step up as strategic partners in business transformation

THE HR Industry Transformation Advisory Panel (HRTAP) has recommended two key thrusts to help HR (human resources) professionals step up to their role as strategic partners in business transformation.

The first thrust, to build HR capabilities that support sector and enterprise transformation, will see targeted support in the form of sector-specific HR playbooks with curated tools, solution and use cases, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad at the Virtual HR Festival Asia 2020 on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Institute of HR Professionals (IHRP) are working with sector agencies to develop these playbooks.

MOM and IHRP will also continue to work with sector agencies to develop HR capability building solutions that support and are integrated with sectoral transformation projects. These HR capability building efforts will be incorporated as part of business transformation in enterprise grants and support schemes.

IHRP will also provide mentors from the IHRP-certified community to guide companies committed to government-supported business transformation projects.

Other broad-based resources include the introduction of an employer data portal that will allow companies to access company-specific workforce insights in Q4. The information will help employers in their manpower planning as well as assess how they might improve their hiring and employment practices.

MOM will also offer the national Human Capital Diagnostic Tool (HCDT) which helps businesses diagnose strengths and gaps in their HR processes and identify appropriate solutions, free-of-charge to businesses that have committed to business and workforce and transformation projects.

Steps are also being taken to reduce cost and increase accessibility to HR technology. Mr Zaqy noted that that IHRP has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the National University of Singapore's Institute of Systems Science to develop a digital competencies roadmap for HR. They will develop training courses for enterprises to acquire the skills necessary to embark on digital transformation.

The second thrust, to uplift the HR profession with relevant skills and experience, will see the introduction of IHRP's development pathway and skills badges with a greater focus on emerging skills.

This development pathway is a two-year programme that provides an alternative pathway to IHRP certification. HR professionals will go through structured, applied courses and have access to mentors, networking opportunities, and learning journeys.

To ensure there is increased recognition of the importance of HR capability building, HRTAP has set a number of targets to be hit by 2025:

- To complete 5,000 HCDT assessments;

- Have 80 per cent of companies possess improved HCDT scores;

- Have 10,000 certified professionals and associates (IHRP-certified or equivalent); and

- Have 10,000 IHRP skills badges conferred.

In addition, HRTAP will track two outcomes: improvements in business outcomes for companies that have gone through HCDT, and improvements in wage profiles of local HR professionals.