Two men charged in Singapore for promoting 'fraudulent cryptocurrency' OneCoin

TWO men have been charged in court in Singapore on April 10 for promoting a fraudulent cryptocurrency, OneCoin, under a multi-level marketing scheme.

This is the first case of its kind following investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Of the two men, one was also charged for incorporating a company, One Concept Pte Ltd, to promote the multi-level marketing scheme.

According to SPF, local residents participated in the scheme by buying online educational courses bundled with promotional tokens.

"The promotional tokens could be used to 'mine' for OneCoins. Participants who brought in new participants were also entitled to overriding commissions in contravention of the Multi-Level Marketing and Pyramid Selling (Prohibition) Act," SPF said.

OneCoin is purportedly founded by a Bulgarian, and has several features similar to bitcoin.

The United States have have termed OneCoin a fraudulent cryptocurrency, and have charged persons in connection with it. Similarly, several countries including New Zealand, have issued warnings to members of the public against having involvement with the cryptocurrency.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has listed OneCoin and One Concept Pte Ltd on the Investor Alert List. This information is available on the MAS website at http://www.mas.gov.sg/IAL.aspx.

Members of the public are advised not to participate in, or promote any multi-level marketing scheme involving OneCoin or One Concept Pte Ltd, SPF added.

Promoters of the scheme involving OneCoin may be subjected to prosecution under the Multi-Level Marketing and Pyramid Selling (Prohibition) Act, with each charge carrying a maximum imprisonment term of five years, and/or a maximum fine of S$200,000.