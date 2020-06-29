You are here

Two new candidates join PAP team in Ang Mo Kio GRC

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 11:33 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

AB_nadia-lingling_290620.jpg
Two new candidates, Nadia Ahmad Samdin (left) and former public servant Ng Ling Ling (right) will join Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's PAP team to contest Ang Mo Kio GRC in the upcoming General Election.
PHOTOS: PEOPLE'S ACTION PARTY

TWO new candidates will join Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's People's Action Party (PAP) team to contest Ang Mo Kio group representation constituency (GRC) in the upcoming General Election.

Introduced in an online press conference on Monday morning, the PAP's team for Ang Mo Kio GRC in...

