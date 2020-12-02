You are here

Two new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, both imported

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 3:37 PM

MOH reported 2 new Covid-19 cases, which are both imported, on Dec 2, 2020.
[SINGAPORE] There were two new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,230.

Both are imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

No new cases in the community and from within worker's dormitories were...

