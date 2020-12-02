Two new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, both imported

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] There were two new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,230.
Both are imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.
No new cases in the community and from within worker's dormitories were...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes