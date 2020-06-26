You are here

Two new faces among WP's 2nd batch of 5 candidates for GE2020

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 3:57 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

WP 26 Jun crop.jpg
(clockwise from top left) Ron Tan Jun Yen, Raeesah Begum Farid Khan, Dennis Tan Lip Fong, Jamus Jerome Lim Chee Wui and Dylan Ng Foo Eng.
PHOTO: WORKER'S PARTY

AMONG the Workers' Party's second batch of candidates introduced on Friday are two first-time candidates, one an economics professor and the other, a social activist.

The activist is Raeesah Khan, 26, founder of Reyna Movement and daughter of former presidential-election hopeful Farid...

