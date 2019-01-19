Two new research centres set up to develop data privacy-preserving technology

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE National Research Foundation Singapore (NRF) has set up two research centres to design and develop privacy technologies and train skilled manpower, as part of the city-state's Smart Nation push.
The first is the NUS Centre for Research in Privacy Technologies (N-CRiPT
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg