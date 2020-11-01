You are here

Two of four new imported Covid-19 cases are Singapore PRs

Sun, Nov 01, 2020 - 3:25 PM
UPDATED Sun, Nov 01, 2020 - 11:56 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday (Nov 1), taking Singapore's total to 58,019.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

No cases in the community or from within dorms were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday.

Among the four imported cases, two are Singapore permanent residents (PR).

The first, a 37-year-old man, returned from India. The other PR is a 51-year-old woman who returned from the United Kingdom. She had onset of symptoms on Oct 23.

The remaining two imported patients are currently employed in Singapore. 

One is a 32-year-old male Dutch work pass holder who arrived from the Netherlands, while the other is a 31-year-old female Filipino work permit holder who arrived from the Philippines.

All four imported patients tested positive for the virus on Saturday (Oct 31).

MOH said that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of two cases in the past week.

Both cases are currently unlinked, and the ministry said it will continue to closely monitor these unlinked cases, as well as the cases detected through its surveillance programme.

With 11 cases discharged on Sunday, 57,909 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 46 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 21 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 45 million people. More than 1.18 million people have died.

THE STRAITS TIMES

