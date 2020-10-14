You are here

Two schoolchildren among five new confirmed coronavirus cases

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 3:52 PM
UPDATED Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 11:53 PM

af_sg-covid_141020.jpg
There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,889.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

[SINGAPORE]  A 13-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl are the two new Covid-19 cases in the community reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Oct 14...

