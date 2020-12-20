You are here

Two Singaporeans and three PRs among 19 new imported Covid-19 cases

Sun, Dec 20, 2020 - 4:48 PM
UPDATED Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 12:02 AM

yq-moh-20122021.jpg
Singapore reported 19 new Covid-19 cases, all imported, on Dec 20, 2020.
[SINGAPORE] All 19 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday (Dec 20) were imported.

There were no new community cases and none from worker dormitories.

Sunday's...

