Two-speed recovery in services trade expected: HSBC

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE Covid-19 pandemic will lead to a two-speed recovery in services trade, whereby international travel is likely to remain largely suppressed due to travel restrictions, while digital services may recover more quickly, said HSBC trade economist Shanella Rajanayagam in a report.
However,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes