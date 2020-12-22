Two Vatican cardinals, papal aides, test positive for coronavirus: source

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[VATICAN CITY] Two Vatican cardinals, including one who spends most his time helping Rome's homeless, have tested positive for the coronavirus, a Vatican source said on Tuesday.
Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, 57, a Pole who manages Pope Francis' charities and has the title of the Vatican's...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes