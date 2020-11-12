You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Typhoon shuts Manila as flood cripples cities

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 4:14 PM

AK_tvm_1211.jpg
The Philippines shut financial markets and government offices on Thursday, closed ports and airports and halted trains as Typhoon Vamco barrelled into the country's main island of Luzon, causing widespread flooding. At least two people died.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MANILA] The Philippines shut financial markets and government offices on Thursday, closed ports and airports and halted trains as Typhoon Vamco barrelled into the country's main island of Luzon, causing widespread flooding. At least two people died.

Rescue teams have been deployed and aid will reach those in need, President Rodrigo Duterte said in televised remarks Thursday, as local media reported submerged homes and people calling for help from rising waters.

"The government will not leave anybody behind," Mr Duterte said. "We will get through this crisis." Mayor Marcelino Teodoro of Marikina, a city in Metro Manila that's prone to flooding when a nearby river overflows, said about 40,000 homes were fully or partially submerged. Gates of several dams in Luzon have been opened, while five river basins are on flood watch, the Philippine weather bureau said.

Violent winds overnight ripped roofs off houses and toppled trees, cutting power to 2.5 million homes as Typhoon Vamco - called Ulysses locally - made landfall Wednesday evening in Quezon province and traversed the rest of Luzon island Thursday morning.

The 21st storm to hit the Philippines this year, Vamco has moved away from Luzon and over the South China Sea, with winds as fast as 130km per hour near the centre and gusts as strong as 160km per hour, according to the local weather bureau.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The typhoon is forecast to exit Philippine territory on Friday morning, and could intensify as it heads for Vietnam. The weather bureau at 2 pm lowered the storm warning in the capital region to level two from level three, in a five-scale alert.

Two elderly men were found dead in Camarines Norte province, where three others are missing, authorities said. Almost 190,000 people have fled their homes in the Bicol region of Luzon, which is still reeling from recent storms.

An average of 20 typhoons pass through the Philippines each year, which can complicate the nation's fight against the coronavirus as thousands of people are evacuated from storm-hit areas.

In 2013, Super Typhoon Haiyan killed more than 6,300 in the Southeast Asian nation. In 2009, Typhoon Ketsana killed more than 400 people and caused US$227 million of damage to infrastructure and agriculture after dumping a month's worth of rain within six hours.

Vamco is lashing regions already battered about two weeks ago by Super Typhoon Goni, which killed at least 25 people and caused 18 billion pesos in damage. In remarks Thursday to a Southeast Asian leaders' summit, Mr Duterte said recent typhoons "left a trail of destruction" that sets back the nation's development.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

UK economy loses more speed in September, before new lockdown

Indonesia pushes for South-east Asia travel bubble in early 2021

Singapore-HK travel bubble sparks surge in bookings, hopes for broader reopening

Vietnam confirms Nguyen Thi Hong as first female central bank governor

Huge China-backed trade pact to be signed at South-east Asian summit

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares fall on second virus wave fears

[LONDON] European shares retreated from eight-month highs on Thursday as surging coronavirus infections raised...

Nov 12, 2020 04:02 PM
Consumer

Burberry recoups sales growth in October despite closed stores

[LONDON] Burberry's sales returned to growth in October, indicating the British luxury brand was recovering from the...

Nov 12, 2020 03:50 PM
Government & Economy

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 58,102....

Nov 12, 2020 03:47 PM
Real Estate

Manhattan landlords woo apartment-seekers with record freebies

[NEW YORK] Manhattan apartment leasing rose for the first time in more than a year as an avalanche of discounts and...

Nov 12, 2020 03:37 PM
Government & Economy

UK economy loses more speed in September, before new lockdown

[LONDON] Britain's economy, which has struggled to maintain its recovery from its coronavirus lockdown crash, grew...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel reverses from loss to post S$466.1m net profit in H1

Stocks to watch: Singtel, SingPost, Halcyon Agri, UOL, Jiutian Chemical, F&N

Temasek eyes health, education tech investments after pandemic

Biden names longtime aide Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

South-east Asia stocks' time to shine has finally arrived

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for