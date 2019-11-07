You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UAE approves fourth mandate for President Sheikh Khalifa

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 7:05 AM

rk_UAE_071119.jpg
The United Arab Emirates' top legislative body on Wednesday approved a fourth term in office for reclusive President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, state media reported.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[DUBAI] The United Arab Emirates' top legislative body on Wednesday approved a fourth term in office for reclusive President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, state media reported.

"The Supreme Federal Council of the United Arab Emirates renewed its confidence in His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan... for a fourth mandate of five years, in accordance with the constitution," official news agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Khalifa took over as the UAE's second president in November 2004, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi, the federation's richest emirate.

The 71-year-old has rarely been seen in public since 2014, when he had surgery following a stroke, although he has continued to issue rulings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

His brother, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, has been seen as the de facto ruler of the UAE in recent years.

But Sheikh Khalifa was at the helm of the UAE as it began its global rise, with services-oriented Dubai emerging as a global tourism and trade hub and Abu Dhabi pumping around 90 per cent of the Opec member's crude.

His rule has also seen the UAE extend its regional influence as far as Yemen, the Horn of Africa and Libya, while taking a particularly hostile stance on the Arab Spring uprisings.

He was ranked by Forbes as 37th on its list of "the world's most powerful people" in 2015.

AFP

Government & Economy

Britain's Johnson launches election campaign on opposition turf

Erdogan, Trump announce Washington talks on Nov 13

World Bank urges Lebanon to form government, warns of recession

Ultra-rich threaten to bail on Britain if Corbyn wins

Green drive will hit fossil-linked assets; banks need to get ready

Singapore and Hong Kong not a zero-sum game

BREAKING

Nov 7, 2019 07:10 AM
Life & Culture

James Dean 'cast' in new movie, 64 years after death

[NEW YORK] More than 60 years after his death, movie legend James Dean is set to return to the screen thanks to...

Nov 7, 2019 07:07 AM
Transport

Former UAW leader, GM director charged in bribery probe

[DETROIT] US prosecutors on Wednesday charged a former United Auto Workers official who served on the GM board with...

Nov 7, 2019 07:03 AM
Transport

Accidental hijack alarm triggers Amsterdam airport chaos

[THE HAGUE] A pilot accidentally set off a hijack alarm on a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Wednesday,...

Nov 7, 2019 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Britain's Johnson launches election campaign on opposition turf

[BIRMINGHAM] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday launched the Conservatives' election campaign in a...

Nov 7, 2019 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Erdogan, Trump announce Washington talks on Nov 13

[ISTANBUL] Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to the United States next week to meet Donald Trump, the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly