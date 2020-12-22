You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UAE says Qatar media 'undermining' Gulf crisis progress

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 5:33 PM

[DUBAI] A top UAE official said Tuesday Qatari media were undermining efforts to end a three-year dispute between the emirate and and four former allies ahead of a Gulf summit next month.

Anwar Gargash, the United Arab Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs, did not specify which media outlets he was referring to.

But his comments came a day after Qatar's Al-Jazeera television said a number of its journalists' mobile phones had been hacked, most likely by regional players.

"The political and social atmospheres in the Gulf are looking to end the Qatar crisis and for the best method to guarantee Doha's commitment to any agreement that carries good for the region, but Qatari media seems adamant on undermining any agreement," he tweeted.

"A strange and difficult phenomenon to explain." Kuwait announced Thursday that the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will meet on January 5 in Saudi Arabia, which has expressed its willingness to resolve the rift.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The bloc groups Qatar with Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia led its allies the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt to cut ties with Qatar in June 2017, saying it was too close to Iran and funding radical Islamist movements - charges Doha denies.

The Saudi-led quartet subsequently forced out Qatari expatriate residents, closed their airspace to Qatari aircraft and sealed their borders and ports, separating some mixed-nationality families.

After severing ties, the four governments issued a list of 13 demands for Qatar, including the closure of Al-Jazeera.

Earlier this month, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said a resolution of the Gulf diplomatic crisis was in sight, with all governments involved "on board" and a final agreement expected soon.

Egypt and the UAE have since given their public support to the negotiations although diplomatic sources say the UAE has been reluctant to compromise.

The potential thaw comes as Gulf states prepare for the incoming US administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Taiwan reports first locally transmitted Covid-19 case since April

29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Some travellers from UK, New South Wales not allowed to enter Singapore from Dec 24

China State Construction Engineering awarded S$237.6m PUB contract

EU scrambles to tackle holiday season chaos as new virus strain spreads

Thai central bank seen holding key rate at record low 0.50%: poll

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 05:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Climate change ravages Kashmir's 'red gold' saffron crop

PAMPORE, India] On sweeping fields once blanketed in lush purple, a thin and bedraggled crop of flowers is all...

Dec 22, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 15.97...

Dec 22, 2020 04:38 PM
Technology

Nikkei subsidiary to develop real-time translated content on SGX platform

A NEW service providing real-time machine-translated content from Nikkei.com will soon be available on the Singapore...

Dec 22, 2020 04:34 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks rebound at open, London falls further

[LONDON] Eurozone stock markets rebounded at the open on Tuesday while London extended losses following sharp falls...

Dec 22, 2020 04:29 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with more losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell for a third day Tuesday as investors worried about a surge in virus cases, which...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's happy 'glampers' pick Changi Airport for year-end holidays

SGX-backed iSTOX lists unicorn fund with US$20,000 minimum investment

China State Construction Engineering awarded S$237.6m PUB contract

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, MLT, Penguin International, CPH

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for