UK clears 14 tested for China virus

[LONDON] Everyone tested in Britain for a deadly virus that has infected hundreds in China have been given the all-clear, a top doctor said Friday after an emergency government meeting.

All 14 people who were tested for the coronavirus had visited Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak which has killed 26 people in China and spread to other parts of Asia and the United States.

Four of the five patients tested in Scotland were Chinese nationals, officials said, without disclosing the nationality of the others.

Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, said attempts were being made to trace everyone who had arrived in Britain from Wuhan in the past two weeks.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint," he told the BBC.

Representatives of the ministries of transport, home affairs, foreign affairs, education, health and devolved nations attended a special COBRA meeting on Friday, the government said.

"We all agree that the risk to the UK public remains low, but there may well be cases in the UK at some stage," Mr Whitty said.

