You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK considers whether to remove British judges from Hong Kong court

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 9:36 AM

nz_hkflag_241141.jpg
Britain is considering pulling its judges out of Hong Kong's highest court, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday, in its latest response to what it considers China's breaches of its international obligations in the territory.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Britain is considering pulling its judges out of Hong Kong's highest court, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday, in its latest response to what it considers China's breaches of its international obligations in the territory.

Britain, which ruled Hong Kong for over 150 years until it handed it back to China in 1997, says a new security law imposed on the territory by Beijing just before midnight on June 30 was a breach of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration that paved the way for the handover.

London has also objected to new rules imposed by mainland China to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong, and to what it describes as retribution by the territory's executive against political opposition and silencing of dissent.

"This has been, and continues to be, the most concerning period in Hong Kong's post-handover history," Mr Raab wrote in his foreword to the latest in a regular series of six-monthly reports on Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong government hit back at what it described as"sweeping attacks and groundless accusations" in the report, adding they were "irresponsible remarks".

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Chinese foreign ministry's commission in Hong Kong expressed "strong indignation" at the report, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

"Wake up and stop the old colonial dream of interfering in Hong Kong's affairs!", it quoted a spokesperson as saying.

Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in June that punishes what authorities broadly define as secession, sedition and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail, following a year of sometimes violent demonstrations.

Western governments and international human rights groups have expressed concern the law will crush freedoms in Hong Kong.

In the foreword, Mr Raab said he had begun consulting on what to do about British judges who currently sit on Hong Kong's top court.

"I have begun consultations with Lord Reed, President of the UK Supreme Court, concerning when to review whether it continues to be appropriate for British judges to sit as non-permanent judges on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal," Raab said.

Britain had already announced new immigration rules making it easier for people from Hong Kong to live in the United Kingdom, suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and extended its China arms embargo to include Hong Kong.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan's third extra budget to total more than 20t yen: newspaper

Biden to get his delayed presidential transition aid: Trump

International virus sleuths expected to go to China soon: WHO

UK's Johnson says 'escape route in sight' from coronavirus

US business leaders move on from Trump to Biden

Biden to nominate ex-Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen to Treasury: source

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares at near nine-month peak as vaccine news spurs recovery hopes

[BENGALURU] Australian shares on Tuesday touched their highest level in almost nine months, with energy stocks...

Nov 24, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.7%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday morning, mirroring regional markets and tracking overnight gains on Wall...

Nov 24, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open Tuesday's session on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday morning with more gains as traders welcomed news Donald Trump had...

Nov 24, 2020 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.33...

Nov 24, 2020 09:04 AM
Companies & Markets

Broadway Industrial receives US$50m offer for hard disk business

PRECISION manufacturer Broadway Industrial Group has received a binding letter of intent (LOI) from Seksun...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Booking platforms' commission fees for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers prompt STB warning

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Hyflux JMs seek parties keen to take part in firm's revamp

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for