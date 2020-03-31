You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK economy stagnated at the end of 2019, before virus lockdown

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 2:46 PM

WH-LONDON-310320.jpg
The UK economy stagnated in the fourth quarter, a rollercoaster period that began with turmoil over Brexit and ended with relief after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's landslide election win.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] The UK economy stagnated in the fourth quarter, a rollercoaster period that began with turmoil over Brexit and ended with relief after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's landslide election win.

But hopes that the return of political stability might lay the foundations for a steady recovery have been blown away by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain is now facing its steepest slump for a century, with the economy on course to shrink by 10 per cent in the first half, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Office for National Statistics figures Tuesday show gross domestic product was unchanged from the third quarter, unrevised from a previous estimate. The annual growth rate was also unrevised at 1.1 per cent.

The current-account deficit, meanwhile, narrowed sharply to 5.6 billion pounds (S$9.99 billion) amid a surge in exports, though recent figures have been heavily distorted by flows of non-monetary gold. The gap was the equivalent of 1 per cent of GDP, the smallest since 2011.

SEE ALSO

Asia dealmakers look to take-privates, distressed sales as M&As slump to 7-year low

 

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Australia's AAA rating under a cloud as debt, deficit blow out

Trump, Putin discuss oil price plunge, coronavirus

Extreme isolation: world's last virus-free corners hold tight

Indonesia to suspend all foreign arrivals, barring a few exceptions

Virus breaks the mold for telework in office-bound Japan

Japan urges citizens to stay away from a third of the world

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 03:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Asia dealmakers look to take-privates, distressed sales as M&As slump to 7-year low

[HONG KONG] Asia's dealmakers are looking to distressed sales and a pick-up in take-private deals after fallout from...

Mar 31, 2020 02:59 PM
Consumer

Empty store shelves spur Brits to grow their own vegetables

[LONDON] Grocery store shelves stripped of essentials and rationing of food delivery slots have brought the...

Mar 31, 2020 02:41 PM
Government & Economy

Australia's AAA rating under a cloud as debt, deficit blow out

[SYDNEY] Australia's coveted AAA sovereign rating faces growing risks from ballooning debt as the government ramps...

Mar 31, 2020 02:31 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia to ease rules on raising capital amid coronavirus outbreak

[BENGALURU] Australia's corporate regulator will temporarily relax some rules to make it easier for listed companies...

Mar 31, 2020 02:28 PM
Life & Culture

Hungry and in chains, Thailand's tourist elephants face crisis

[BANGKOK] Underfed and chained up for endless hours, campaigners warn many elephants working in Thailand's tourism...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.