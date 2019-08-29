You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK economy weakest since 2012 as Brexit fears mount

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 10:12 PM

doc76vifdxmorpbqcwymkc_doc75tq7dp09x1tj85qno6.jpg
A gauge of Britain's economic health slumped to an almost seven-year low in August, dragged down by deepening pessimism among services companies, retailers and consumers who expect inflation to rise sharply as the Brexit crisis escalates.
REUTERS

[LONDON] A gauge of Britain's economic health slumped to an almost seven-year low in August, dragged down by deepening pessimism among services companies, retailers and consumers who expect inflation to rise sharply as the Brexit crisis escalates.

The European Commission said on Thursday its Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) for Britain fell to 92.5 from 94.3 in July, its lowest level since September 2012.

The drop came despite an uptick in morale in the struggling manufacturing sector, towards which the ESI is heavily weighted.

British manufacturers, who account for about 10 per cent of the country's economy, are facing the possibility of a no-deal Brexit which is likely to hurt their supply chains, plus a slowdown in the global economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Overall, the ESI added to signs that Britain's economy could struggle to rebound meaningfully from its contraction in the second quarter, the first time it shrank since 2012.

Until recently, consumers had largely taken Brexit in their stride, helped by wages that have been growing at the fastest pace in more than a decade and modest inflation.

That helped to support growth at a time when many companies were cutting back on investment because of uncertainty about Brexit. But it also left the economy reliant on consumer spending.

"August's ... survey of UK business and consumer confidence raises concern that the consumer sector may soon succumb to the malaise that has taken hold in the manufacturing sector," Gabriella Dickens, economist at consultancy Capital Economics, said.

The European Commission said inflation expectations among British consumers hit their highest level since 1990, possibly reflecting the pound's fall to its lowest level in three years against other currencies in the first half of August.

The public's expectations for the economy were the lowest since December 2011, the survey showed.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Italy's Conte gets green light to form new government

Violent protest erupts in capital of Indonesia's Papua

US Q2 GDP growth revised to 2.0%

Oceans turning from friend to foe, warns landmark UN climate report

Japan allows first exports of hydrogen fluoride to South Korea since export curbs

European economic confidence unexpectedly rose in August

Editor's Choice

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_construction_290823.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will sea change engulf developers?

Must Read

colin-hdl-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Haidilao founder ousts Far East's Ng brothers to debut at top of Forbes Singapore Rich List

doc76vem8slz1zt11k7goe_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly