You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK ex-foreign ministers call for G-7 Hong Kong monitor group

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 12:44 PM

ym-hkskyline-010620.jpg
Seven former British foreign ministers Monday called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push G-7 allies to set up an international monitoring group for Hong Kong in response to Beijing's tightening control over the restless city.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Seven former British foreign ministers Monday called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push G-7 allies to set up an international monitoring group for Hong Kong in response to Beijing's tightening control over the restless city.

China has sparked alarm among Western powers with plans to impose a sweeping national security law on the semi-autonomous financial hub.

Beijing says the law is needed to combat "terrorism" and "separatism" after the city was upended last year by seven months of huge and often violent pro-democracy protests.

Opponents fear the law -- which is bypassing Hong Kong's legislature -- will be used to stifle dissent, like on the authoritarian mainland, and will deal a fatal blow to the autonomy the former colony was promised ahead of its 1997 handover.

The UK, US, Australia and Canada have issued a joint statement criticising Beijing's plan, while London has announced plans to extend visa rights to Hong Kongers eligible for British National (Overseas) passports.

SEE ALSO

Tensions at the mouth of the dragon

But former foreign secretaries from both sides of Britain's political divide have called on Johnson to take a more proactive role.

"The UK must be seen to be leading and coordinating the international response to this crisis," the group said in a letter made public on Monday.

The letter was signed by Malcolm Rifkind, Margaret Beckett, William Hague, Jeremy Hunt, David Miliband, David Owen and Jack Straw.

They called on Mr Johnson to reach out to G-7 allies "to formally institute an International Contact Group in consultation with international partners, to monitor the situation in Hong Kong and coordinate joint action."

The working group could be modelled on a similar organisation set up by the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy and Russia to respond to the Balkans crisis in the early 1990s, they suggested.

Beijing has lashed out at any foreign criticism of its handling of Hong Kong, arguing the city's future is entirely an internal affair.

However in Monday's letter, the former foreign ministers argued that Beijing is in "flagrant breach" of the 1984 agreement where Beijing guaranteed Hong Kong would keep its freedoms and autonomy for 50 years after the handover.

The G-7 were planning to meet next month. But on Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he was delaying the scheduled summit.

There is no consensus among the G-7 powers over how to respond to Beijing.

Mr Trump has said he will strip Hong Kong of certain trade privileges and bar some Chinese students from US universities in response to Beijing's security law plans.

However the European Union has been more cautious, calling for dialogue with China while expressing "grave concern" about the proposed law.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore's Bayfront teams up with Japan's top law firm Nishimura

US lawmakers to unveil bill banning investment in firms tied to China's military

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House: AFP

Hong Kong reports first local Covid-19 cases in 2 weeks

Chinese factories humming doesn't mean everyone is buying

Japan considering re-opening door to some foreigners: media

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 12:38 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's Bayfront teams up with Japan's top law firm Nishimura

SINGAPORE legal firm Bayfront Law has teamed up with Nishimura & Asahi to tap the top Japanese law firm’s global...

Jun 1, 2020 12:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: First Reit units sink 11% after news of Lippo Karawaci rental restructuring

THE share price of First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) plunged on Monday after its former parent company...

Jun 1, 2020 12:29 PM
Technology

Armed with disinfectant and admonishments, S Korean robot fights coronavirus spread

[SEOUL] A self-driving robot equipped with cameras and an LED screen greets visitors at the lobby in the...

Jun 1, 2020 12:25 PM
Technology

Samsung to add new memory chip line as COVID-19 boosts demand

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it has begun construction of a new domestic production line for...

Jun 1, 2020 12:24 PM
Garage

E-scooter startup Beam bags US$26m in Sequoia-led Series A round

E-SCOOTER sharing startup Beam has clinched US$26 million in Series A funding led by Sequoia India and South Korea’s...

UPDATED 1 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.