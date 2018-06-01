You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK factories pick up but still weak beneath surface - Markit

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 4:49 PM

file709c2tl7xgx18wok8ezn.jpg
Growth among British manufacturers picked up speed in May for the first time in six months, but the improvement masked underlying weakness among the country's factories, a survey showed on Friday.

[LONDON] Growth among British manufacturers picked up speed in May for the first time in six months, but the improvement masked underlying weakness among the country's factories, a survey showed on Friday.

The Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index suggested that Britain's economy has not recovered much from a slowdown in early 2018, although manufacturing accounts for only about 10 per cent of overall output.

The Bank of England is watching for signs that the near-stagnation of the economy between January and March was temporary and caused by unusually cold weather - rather than the approach of Brexit next year - before it raises interest rates for only the second time in over a decade.

The index rose to 54.4, above the median forecast of 53.5 in a Reuters poll of economists but only partly recovering from a plunge of nearly a full point to 53.9 in April.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"At first glance, the mild acceleration in the rate of output growth and rise in the headline PMI would appear positive," Rob Dobson, a Markit director, said.

"However, scratch beneath the surface and the rebound in the PMI from April's 17-month low is far from convincing."

The fastest growth of 2018 in the index's output component was driven by the steepest build-up of finished goods inventories in the 26-year history of the Markit survey and a decline in the backlog of work.

Incoming new business grew at its slowest pace in 11 months, hurt by a slowdown in domestic orders.

Job creation was the slowest in 15 months, hit by weakness at companies making consumer goods. They have been hurt by the loss in spending power of many households after a jump in inflation last year, caused by the fall in the value of the pound after the Brexit vote.

Manufacturers faced faster rises in prices for raw materials, which picked up pace for the first time since January, and some inputs were in short supply. But the prices manufacturers charged rose at the slowest pace since August.

"These price and supply headwinds, combined with a further slowdown in new order growth, could jeopardise any further expansion of the manufacturing sector," Mr Dobson said.

The overall degree of positive sentiment in the sector dipped to a six-month low.

Separate PMIs for the construction industry and the much larger services sector are due on Monday and Tuesday.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Italy factory activity growth weakest in May since Nov 2016

HSR cancellation was coalition policy from the start, says Mahathir

Singapore, India to cut tariffs on 30 more products after trade pact review

Canada hits US with billions in retaliatory tariffs in steel row

Italy needs to work harder, be less corrupt: Juncker

Thai May headline CPI accelerates to 1.49%, beats forecast

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

328191175_0-6.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

US-U_S_-STEEL-COMPANIES-SET-TO-BENEFIT-FROM-TRUMP-TARIFF-IMPLEME-034706.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

US allies hit back at Washington's steel, aluminium tariffs

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia timber firm Jawala makes Catalist debut

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Perennial, Enviro-Hub, Sunpower, MSCI revisions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening