You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK firms raise spending on temporary staff by least in 6 years: REC

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 8:32 AM

BP_workers_070619_27.jpg
British employers increased their spending on temporary staff at the weakest rate in more than six years and hired fewer permanent staff, recruiters said, suggesting Britain's robust labour market will weaken.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British employers increased their spending on temporary staff at the weakest rate in more than six years and hired fewer permanent staff, recruiters said, suggesting Britain's robust labour market will weaken.

Retail and construction saw the biggest fall in demand for staff while nursing and computing remained strong, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) said in its monthly report on Britain's jobs market on Friday.

"Recruiters are reporting that demand for staff is slowing and their clients are reducing business activity on average," REC chief executive Neil Carberry said.

Accountants KPMG, who sponsor the report, blamed Brexit uncertainty.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Unlike the rest of Britain's economy, the job market has performed strongly since the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Unemployment fell to its lowest rate since 1975 at 3.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, official data has shown.

The Bank of England has attributed some of the jobs growth to nervousness among businesses about making long-term investment when Britain's future trading ties with the European Union are so uncertain.

Official wage growth data has also been strong, with average earnings growing at the fastest rate in a decade.

REC - whose wage data has only a weak correlation with official numbers - said starting salaries for new permanent staff grew at the weakest pace in just over two years, but temporary staff's pay growth was the strongest in six months.

"Panellists commonly stated that competition for scarce workers continued to place upward pressure on pay," it said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Huawei executive's extradition hearings set for 2020 in Vancouver

Pompeo to visit Bangkok, commit to Southeast Asia: official

Maduro axes electricity minister amid ongoing Venezuela blackouts

Mexico scrambles to slow migrants as Trump tariffs loom

Democrats ask Federal Reserve to scrutinise Deutsche Bank over Trump transactions

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Privacy Awareness Week: Have we made progress?

Editor's Choice

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_SGX_070619_9.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
3 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

Must Read

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

Jun 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Kingsmen Creatives, HC Surgical Specialists

BP_Grab_070619_4.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Garage

GIC's ex-chief economist to join Grab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening